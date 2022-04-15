Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.39) Per Share

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lemonade in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lemonade’s FY2022 earnings at ($5.30) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LMND. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

NYSE:LMND opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $115.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.68.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 187.93%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.35 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lemonade by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,480,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,451,000 after buying an additional 596,850 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,511,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 864,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,953,000 after purchasing an additional 520,747 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 585,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,233,000 after purchasing an additional 366,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

