Truist Financial Comments on Marathon Oil Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MRO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $26.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $655,165.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $2,189,354.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

