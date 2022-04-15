MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MetLife in a research report issued on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MetLife’s FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $70.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.48.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

