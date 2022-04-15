Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average is $48.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

