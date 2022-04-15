Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Everest Re Group, Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Everest Re Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $9.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $10.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $34.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $43.50 EPS.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.50.

Shares of RE stock opened at $290.57 on Wednesday. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $234.87 and a 12 month high of $308.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.72 and a 200-day moving average of $279.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

