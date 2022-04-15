Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Archaea Energy Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LFG)

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Archaea Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Archaea Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of LFG stock opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. Archaea Energy has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.05 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Archaea Energy by 2,693.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $254,622,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

