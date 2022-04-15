Andrew Beach Purchases 39 Shares of SThree plc (LON:STEM) Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Beach acquired 39 shares of SThree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £148.98 ($194.14).

Andrew Beach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Andrew Beach acquired 37 shares of SThree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.19) per share, with a total value of £147.26 ($191.89).

On Thursday, March 3rd, Andrew Beach acquired 6,237 shares of SThree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.39) per share, with a total value of £25,821.18 ($33,647.62).

Shares of LON:STEM opened at GBX 386 ($5.03) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £515.82 million and a PE ratio of 12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 415.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 481.90. SThree plc has a 1 year low of GBX 331.50 ($4.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 610 ($7.95).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from SThree’s previous dividend of $3.00. SThree’s dividend payout ratio is 0.26%.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

