Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.27 Per Share

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Littelfuse in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.14 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $229.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $228.80 and a 1 year high of $334.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.82.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,631,000 after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

