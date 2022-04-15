Piper Sandler Weighs in on State Street Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for State Street in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STT. Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

NYSE:STT opened at $75.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.54. State Street has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.36 and its 200 day moving average is $92.65.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

