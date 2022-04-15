Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Issued By Wedbush

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.44. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.90.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $159.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.63 and a 200-day moving average of $164.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,332,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,964,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,547,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in M&T Bank by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,210,000 after buying an additional 648,872 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

