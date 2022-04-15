Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Increased by Analyst

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) – Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WRB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.33 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.28.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $68.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.28. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0867 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 322,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,471,000 after buying an additional 106,690 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 49,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 16,302 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

