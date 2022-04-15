Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Kate Ringrose Purchases 184 Shares

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose bought 184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £149.04 ($194.21).
Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 1st, Kate Ringrose sold 66,043 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03), for a total value of £52,173.97 ($67,987.97).
- On Monday, March 28th, Kate Ringrose sold 98,696 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08), for a total value of £81,917.68 ($106,747.04).
- On Thursday, March 10th, Kate Ringrose purchased 193 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £150.54 ($196.17).
- On Thursday, February 10th, Kate Ringrose purchased 189 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £149.31 ($194.57).
Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 78.62 ($1.02) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.84. Centrica plc has a 1 year low of GBX 45.21 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 84.78 ($1.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 78.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 70.18.
About Centrica (Get Rating)
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
