Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Airlines in a research note issued on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn ($4.52) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($4.36). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on United Airlines from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $60.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.40.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($7.00) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 52.8% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

