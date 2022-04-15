Revolve Capital Llc Buys 158,629 Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) major shareholder Revolve Capital Llc bought 158,629 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $1,249,996.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,981,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,533,290.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ WULF opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.98 million, a PE ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 0.81. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $43.98.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WULF. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth $12,340,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth $11,926,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth $4,360,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth $4,212,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth $1,040,000. 48.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

TeraWulf Company Profile (Get Rating)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.