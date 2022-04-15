Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Raised to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $112.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $108.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APTV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptiv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.53.

NYSE APTV opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.96 and its 200 day moving average is $147.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $94.75 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.07.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

