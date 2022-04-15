Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Sells $1,540,000.00 in Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,112,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,928,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

On Wednesday, April 6th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 18,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $267,300.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 24,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $354,240.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $1,490,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 30,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 79,200 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,098,504.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 15,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $209,850.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $876,600.00.

Dorian LPG stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $632.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.17. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 83,463 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 28,385 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.