GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Sells $1,634,000.00 in Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $1,634,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 611,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,892.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nicholas Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Nicholas Woodman sold 37,162 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $297,296.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $1,694,000.00.

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $391.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.15 million. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 238,539 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 332.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,496,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

