Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on APTV. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.53.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $107.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $94.75 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.07.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,042,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 19.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 921,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,244,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 28.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

