Patrick S. Bannon Sells 6,306 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP) Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,261.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ROLLP opened at $95.63 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $91.35 and a 52-week high of $126.88.
About RBC Bearings (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RBC Bearings (ROLLP)
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.