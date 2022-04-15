Robert W. Baird Trims A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Target Price to $79.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.20.

NYSE AOS opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.86 and its 200 day moving average is $73.66. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

