Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,301,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at $10,653,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SILK stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 1.59. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 49.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The firm had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 42.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth $282,000. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth $2,200,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on SILK shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

