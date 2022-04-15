Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,626,200.00 in Stock

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 470,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,626,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,001,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,615.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Clifford Sosin acquired 1,162,500 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,778,125.00.

Shares of NYSE PRTY opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.66 and a beta of 3.62.

Party City Holdco ( NYSE:PRTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $698.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.50 million. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 85.76% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRTY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Party City Holdco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 25.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

