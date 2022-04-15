Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $18.65. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 750.00%.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,670 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $33,339,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,973,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,710 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

