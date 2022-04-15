Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Raised to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s previous close.

APO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.39.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of APO stock opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average of $68.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $27,000.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.