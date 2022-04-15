Patrick S. Bannon Sells 6,306 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $1,135,521.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ROLL opened at $180.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.81. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $165.99 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.88.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 11.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,217,000 after acquiring an additional 258,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,433,000 after acquiring an additional 72,304 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 5.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,503,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,614,000 after acquiring an additional 73,316 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 705,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,486,000 after acquiring an additional 20,162 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 7.9% in the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 595,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,373,000 after acquiring an additional 43,543 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

