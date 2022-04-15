AON (NYSE:AON) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $350.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aon’s top line has been growing on buyouts and collaborations, which have enhanced its capabilities and made it one of the largest insurance brokers. Solid contributions from Reinsurance Solutions, Commercial Risk Solutions, Health Solutions and Wealth Solutions segments continue to drive the company's top-line growth. It has been divesting non-core operations to streamline its business. The firm expects that focusing on more profitable operations will generate a higher return on equity. Shares of Aon have outperformed its industry in a year. It engages in prudent deployment of capital to shareholders through buybacks and dividend payments. However, elevated operating expenses can put pressure on margins. Its high long-term debts compared with a lower cash balance raise concerns about solvency level. Exposure to forex bothers.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered AON from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $306.67.

NYSE AON opened at $328.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 0.91. AON has a twelve month low of $223.19 and a twelve month high of $336.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.00 and its 200 day moving average is $297.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AON will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

AON declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,119,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of AON by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in AON by 71.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

