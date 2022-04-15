Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) PT Lowered to $12.00

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MYOV. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE:MYOV opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $291,867.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $33,568.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,240 shares of company stock worth $351,921. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,691,000 after buying an additional 584,449 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,769,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,458,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $6,461,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 4.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after purchasing an additional 258,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,694,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,232,000 after purchasing an additional 172,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

