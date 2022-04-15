5Am Partners Iv, Llc Sells 270,000 Shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Stock

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SCPH stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $136.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 980.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

