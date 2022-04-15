Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) PT Raised to $116.00

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LPI. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $83.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 3.86. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.59.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 31.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $414,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $207,243.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,112.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,867 shares of company stock worth $2,689,516 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

