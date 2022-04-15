The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Price Target to $14.00

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.00% from the stock’s current price.

CTKB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytek Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytek Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ CTKB opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $16.84. Cytek Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $2,446,890.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $302,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,168,400 shares of company stock valued at $28,646,518 and sold 120,000 shares valued at $1,555,600.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 45,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 515,716 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 31,284.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 25,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,286,000 after acquiring an additional 902,500 shares during the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

