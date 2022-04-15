NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by New Street Research

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $280.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock. New Street Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.00.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $212.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $619.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $134.59 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.82.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $293,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 301.1% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 46,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 35,220 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 208.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

