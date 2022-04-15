Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $25.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 118.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opthea from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of OPT stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Opthea has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Opthea Limited ( NASDAQ:OPT Get Rating ) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,574,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,801 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.58% of Opthea worth $11,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

