The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target to $60.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $73.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BRKR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

BRKR opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bruker has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $92.35.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Bruker by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

