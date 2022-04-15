Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Coverage Initiated at Gordon Haskett

Investment analysts at Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.78% from the stock’s previous close.

BROS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.43. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $257,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles Jemley sold 5,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $270,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,127,125 shares of company stock valued at $263,570,510 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BROS. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,798,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $892,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

