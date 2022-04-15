Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Now Covered by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24. Flywire has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 million. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $127,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,132 shares of company stock worth $3,210,134 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

