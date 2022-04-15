Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

TWST opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.89. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $149.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.27.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 3,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $184,114.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,030 shares of company stock worth $884,881 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,584,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 164,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after acquiring an additional 58,925 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,389,000. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

