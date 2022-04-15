Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $71.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $72.00. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IART. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

NASDAQ:IART opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.64. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $9,700,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,268 shares of company stock worth $15,050,939. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1,774.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,097,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $143,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,060 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,003,838 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $274,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $99,327,000 after acquiring an additional 629,202 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,802 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,732,000 after acquiring an additional 294,052 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.