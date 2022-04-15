Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $103.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 49.54% from the company’s current price.

CZR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.00. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,109 shares of company stock valued at $645,511 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 84.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after acquiring an additional 498,100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 15.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

