Sempra (NYSE:SRE) PT Raised to $178.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $158.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.94% from the company’s current price.
SRE has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.
NYSE SRE opened at $171.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $172.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44.
In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Sempra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
