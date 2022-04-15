Sempra (NYSE:SRE) PT Raised to $178.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $158.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.94% from the company’s current price.

SRE has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

NYSE SRE opened at $171.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $172.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Sempra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

