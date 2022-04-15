Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

NYSE:CWH opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.05. Camping World has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Camping World will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Camping World by 62.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

