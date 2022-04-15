Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NAUT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NAUT opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $12.39.

In related news, CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAUT. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 200.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Tikvah Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,231,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 523,295 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 2,237.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 426,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 408,663 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 107.0% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 747,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 386,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 490.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 320,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.