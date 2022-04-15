Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 2.40. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $102.32.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $74,709,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,722,000 after acquiring an additional 733,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,562,000 after acquiring an additional 703,925 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,517,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4,433.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 538,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after purchasing an additional 526,650 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

