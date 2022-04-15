Truist Financial Cuts Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Price Target to $6.00

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 191.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Shares of Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.64. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $25.59.

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, insider Riccardo Perfetti acquired 30,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 106.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 522,771 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 611,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 45,797 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 34,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 25,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

