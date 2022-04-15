Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTVT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/11/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – vTv Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “
- 4/3/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
VTVT opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $71.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -1.59. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $3.27.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
