Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTVT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/11/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – vTv Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

2/18/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

VTVT opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $71.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -1.59. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $3.27.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTVT. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 34,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

