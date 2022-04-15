Morgan Stanley Lowers Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $200.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.30% from the stock’s previous close.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.63.

Okta stock opened at $143.57 on Wednesday. Okta has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $287.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.18. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Okta by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after buying an additional 3,298,332 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Okta by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,059,000 after buying an additional 132,406 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after buying an additional 808,325 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,155,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Okta by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,074,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,042,000 after buying an additional 247,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

