The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Target Price to $77.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average of $66.33.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Pentair by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2,106.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

