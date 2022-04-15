Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) vs. Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Head-To-Head Survey

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and Copper Mountain Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold -35.49% 10.00% 7.69% Copper Mountain Mining 19.39% 29.74% 13.56%

36.1% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Centerra Gold and Copper Mountain Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 5 4 0 2.44 Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00

Centerra Gold currently has a consensus price target of $12.06, suggesting a potential upside of 15.99%. Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 70.86%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than Centerra Gold.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centerra Gold and Copper Mountain Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $900.14 million 3.43 -$381.77 million ($1.30) -8.00 Copper Mountain Mining $461.31 million 1.27 $83.06 million $0.38 7.32

Copper Mountain Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centerra Gold. Centerra Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Copper Mountain Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Centerra Gold on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

