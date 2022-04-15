EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

Get EMCORE alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on EMKR. StockNews.com began coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCORE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $10.87.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $42.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. EMCORE had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EMCORE will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMKR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EMCORE by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 721.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 393.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,189,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EMCORE (Get Rating)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCORE (EMKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.