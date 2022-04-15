Comparing Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) & ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Uxin and ExlService’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uxin $100.34 million 3.24 -$64.29 million ($0.81) -1.08 ExlService $1.12 billion 4.31 $114.76 million $3.34 43.63

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than Uxin. Uxin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ExlService, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Uxin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of ExlService shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of ExlService shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Uxin has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ExlService has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Uxin and ExlService, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uxin 0 0 0 0 N/A ExlService 0 3 2 0 2.40

ExlService has a consensus price target of $142.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.55%. Given ExlService’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ExlService is more favorable than Uxin.

Profitability

This table compares Uxin and ExlService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uxin -46.70% N/A -26.56% ExlService 10.23% 19.27% 11.26%

Summary

ExlService beats Uxin on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc. operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform. It also offers CareRadius, an integrated care management offering; and health care services related to care management, utilization management, disease management, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement to healthcare payers, providers, pharmacy benefit managers, and life sciences organizations. In addition, the company provides data-driven and digital enterprise solutions in the areas of revenue enhancement, finance and accounting, and customer experience management to clients primarily in the banking and capital markets, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and communications, manufacturing and retail and business services industries. Further, it offers predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, payment integrity and care management, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

