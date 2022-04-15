Financial Review: Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX – Get Rating) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Alphatec shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Adynxx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of Alphatec shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Adynxx and Alphatec’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adynxx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alphatec $243.21 million 4.97 -$144.33 million ($1.48) -8.18

Adynxx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alphatec.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Adynxx and Alphatec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A Alphatec 0 1 4 0 2.80

Alphatec has a consensus price target of $17.80, indicating a potential upside of 46.99%.

Profitability

This table compares Adynxx and Alphatec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adynxx N/A N/A N/A Alphatec -59.34% -112.54% -28.64%

Risk & Volatility

Adynxx has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphatec has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Adynxx (Get Rating)

Adynxx, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of novel, disease-modifying products for the treatment of pain and inflammation. The company was founded by Julien Mamet in October, 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Alphatec (Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement. It also provides Invictus Modular Fixation Systems designed to increase adaptability with the power of screw modularity; OsseoScrew system to restore the integrity of the spinal column; Arsenal spinal fixation system, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation platform to fix a range of degenerative to deformity pathologies and surgical procedures; Aspida Anterior Lumbar Plating System, a fixation system for anterior lumbar interbody fusion; AMP Anti-Migration Plate; OCT Spinal Fixation System; trestle luxe anterior cervical plate system; and Insignia Anterior Cervical Plate System. In addition, the company offers IdentiTi Porous Ti, Transcend Lateral, and Battalion Posterior Interbody Implants; and biologics consisting of Cervical Structural Allograft Spacers, 3D ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix, Alphagraft Demineralized and Cellular Bone Matrix, and Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, as well as EOS imaging products. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

